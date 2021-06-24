Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €70.00 by Nord/LB

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.53 ($91.22).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €65.30 ($76.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion and a PE ratio of -267.81. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.