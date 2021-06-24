Beer Money (BEER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28,589.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. Beer Money has a market cap of $165,694.49 and $28,589.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.30 or 0.00618664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00040495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,650,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.