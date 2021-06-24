Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading Down 30.6% Over Last 7 Days

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $202,803.17 and $249,266.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

