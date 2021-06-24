Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRY shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of BRY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $556.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Berry by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Berry by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

