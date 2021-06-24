Bertrand Bodson Buys 44,087 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 44,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 223 ($2.91) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. Tesco PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.28.

Get Tesco alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.25 ($3.66).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.