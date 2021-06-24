Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 63,006 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 63,006 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $183,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 55.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.31. The company had a trading volume of 52,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $234.02. The firm has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

