Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,578 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.1% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of NIKE worth $475,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,584. The company has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.51.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.