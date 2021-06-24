Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 32.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,627 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $228,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $169.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,654. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.81. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

