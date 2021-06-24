Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,406 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 116,364 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $202,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 424,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,237,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $576.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $579.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $275.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,361 shares of company stock worth $14,625,056 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

