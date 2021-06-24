Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 269,760 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 269,760 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $405,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,785. The company has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.94. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $270.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

