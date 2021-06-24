BEST Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,715 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 266% compared to the average daily volume of 1,287 call options.

BEST stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 202,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.54. BEST has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 87.55% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BEST will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BEST by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in BEST by 81.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,892,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 850,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the first quarter worth $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BEST by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,568,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 344,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 150.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 524,956 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

