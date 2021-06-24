BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 39.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCRX. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

BCRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 7,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,549,629. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.65. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

