Bitradio Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $50,673.80 and $56.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00356574 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,102,490 coins and its circulating supply is 10,102,485 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.