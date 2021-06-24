Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Capitalization Hits $76,898.01

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 47.2% lower against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $76,898.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

