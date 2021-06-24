BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $633.19

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 633.19 ($8.27) and last traded at GBX 630 ($8.23), with a volume of 62802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 626 ($8.18).

The company has a market capitalization of £561.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 598.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

