BlackRock Inc. Acquires 787,946 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,946 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Passage Bio worth $52,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $742.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

