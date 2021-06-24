BlackRock Inc. Buys 77,108 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Olympic Steel worth $48,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $332.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

