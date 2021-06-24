BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.45% of National Western Life Group worth $49,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.48. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

