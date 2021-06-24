BlackRock Inc. Has $51.58 Million Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

