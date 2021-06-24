BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sterling Construction worth $53,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sterling Construction by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sterling Construction by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 391,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

STRL stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $626.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

