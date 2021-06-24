BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3,096.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $864.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,122. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $528.63 and a twelve month high of $890.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $851.57.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

