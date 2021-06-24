Blair William & Co. IL Buys 6,123 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of LHC Group worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $199.45 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.72.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

