Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 145.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,400 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.26% of ImmunoGen worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $16,473,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $14,983,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,482 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.36.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

