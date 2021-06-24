Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.74. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

