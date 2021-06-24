Blair William & Co. IL Sells 60 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 284 shares of company stock valued at $455,886. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,607.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,558.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

