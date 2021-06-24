Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 4,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,687 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

