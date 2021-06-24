BMO Capital Markets Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AX.UN. TD Securities decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.69.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.05. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$7.19 and a one year high of C$11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.