BMO Capital Markets Boosts Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$6.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SDE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.83.

CVE SDE opened at C$5.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$5.80.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

