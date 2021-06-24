BMO Capital Markets Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.