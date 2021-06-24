BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.32 million, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.68. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

