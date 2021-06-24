BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $46,000 Position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NL Industries by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NL Industries by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $357.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.37. NL Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NL shares. TheStreet upgraded NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

