BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,375.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $32,661.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,383 shares of company stock worth $119,939. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on XFOR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

