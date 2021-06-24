BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 216,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,649 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Shares of SNFCA opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Security National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.66 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.