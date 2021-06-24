BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director W Scott Davis acquired 2,000 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.97 per share, for a total transaction of $115,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,049 shares in the company, valued at $640,510.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTSI stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $66.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $309.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.62.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $148.86 million during the quarter.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

