BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

