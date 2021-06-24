Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLT) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bolt Biotherapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $230,000.00 -$60.73 million -0.70 Bolt Biotherapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.38

Bolt Biotherapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Bolt Biotherapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bolt Biotherapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bolt Biotherapeutics Competitors 4633 17685 38907 768 2.58

Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.25%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 51.32%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade; and myeloid modulators. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.