BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.24 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $183,499.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00003913 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,677.61 or 0.99460857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00029960 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00058586 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,054 coins and its circulating supply is 905,266 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

