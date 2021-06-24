Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Trading Up 0.6%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)’s share price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNEFF shares. Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $151.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.