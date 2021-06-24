Bounty0x Market Capitalization Achieves $452,131.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $452,131.00 and $70,334.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00602157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00039837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00076804 BTC.

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

