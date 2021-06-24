Bp Plc Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bp Plc acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

NYSE:PKI opened at $154.65 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.23 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.