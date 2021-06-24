Bp Plc Takes $293,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bp Plc bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $218.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.35. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,987 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

