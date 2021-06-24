Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.59). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58), with a volume of 92,012 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 240.07. The company has a market cap of £86.99 million and a PE ratio of 20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Braemar Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Nigel Payne purchased 6,400 shares of Braemar Shipping Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

