BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BWAY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a P/E ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.29. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $1,613,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

