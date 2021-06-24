Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $84.47 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,069 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cigna worth $84,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.81. 24,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

