Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 665,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 108,714 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $48,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.96. 92,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,066. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 857.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

