Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 258,639 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,880,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.3% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $438,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.12. 371,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,884,429. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $460.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

