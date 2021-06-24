Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,856 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $46,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $180.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,066. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $183.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.