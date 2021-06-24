Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Insider Crystal L. Gordon Sells 7,330 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VTOL opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 261,128 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 201,836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

