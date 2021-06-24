Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Insider Crystal L. Gordon Sells 7,330 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of VTOL opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.
Read More: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.