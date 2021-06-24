British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BTLCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

BTLCY opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.26. British Land has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

