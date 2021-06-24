Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $94,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Biomerica by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 223,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,614. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $50.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.72. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.